Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,250 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $116,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 226.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 563.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 1,788.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $66,012,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Agora stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. 41,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.21. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

