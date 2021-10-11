Morgan Stanley Boosts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.24 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,770,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,013,534 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 776,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 125.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.