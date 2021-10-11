Morgan Stanley Boosts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.
NYSE:BKR opened at $25.24 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,770,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,013,534 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 776,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 125.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
