Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,352,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CNRG traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,075. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.