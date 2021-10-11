Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 20,539 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHHC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

