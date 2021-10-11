Morgan Stanley Raises Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $39.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $29,444,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $21,481,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.