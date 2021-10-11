Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

