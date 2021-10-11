Morgan Stanley Sells 1,119,332 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paya were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paya by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,016 shares during the last quarter.

PAYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

PAYA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,812. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

