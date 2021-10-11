Morgan Stanley Sells 36,170 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

JHX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

