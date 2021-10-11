Morgan Stanley Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $175.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $153.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

