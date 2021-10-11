MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTY. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.63.

Shares of MTY traded down C$3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,515. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.42.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

