Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €278.17 ($327.25).

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEURV shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €297.00 ($349.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

