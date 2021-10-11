Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 49,613 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,234. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

