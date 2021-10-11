Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.14. 24,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

