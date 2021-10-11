Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.80. 8,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.