Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $318.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

