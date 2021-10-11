NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,932.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,638 shares of company stock valued at $74,770. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NantHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NantHealth (NH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.