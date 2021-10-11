Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NTRA opened at $114.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.27. Natera has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock worth $26,024,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

