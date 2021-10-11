National Bank Financial Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1544 per share. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

