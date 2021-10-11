National Bankshares Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

National Bankshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.58.
Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
