National Bankshares Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

National Bankshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.58.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

