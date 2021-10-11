National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $72,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.