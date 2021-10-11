National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.