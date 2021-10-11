Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

