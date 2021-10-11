Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

