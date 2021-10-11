Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

