Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,213 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

