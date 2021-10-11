Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 640,225 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $4,956,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Navient by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 280,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

