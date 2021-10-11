Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $2,737,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 188.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $632.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.54. The company has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.