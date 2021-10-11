Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $568.92 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,575 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $568,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $195.92. 13,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average is $189.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

