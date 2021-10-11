Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Zendesk worth $389,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $5,696,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,470 shares of company stock worth $14,929,148. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

