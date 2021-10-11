Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $357,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,125. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

