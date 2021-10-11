New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Position Cut by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $33.53. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

