New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.22.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

