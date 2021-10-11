NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $801,350. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

