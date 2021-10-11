Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $312.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $318.00 to $312.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $264.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.89. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.