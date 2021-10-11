North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $129.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.60 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $468.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

