Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.