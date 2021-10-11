Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 848.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

