Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $45.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91.

