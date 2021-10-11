Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

TRV opened at $157.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.84. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.