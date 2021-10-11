Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $88.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.49 and a one year high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

