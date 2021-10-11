Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

