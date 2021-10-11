Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 19,607 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.86 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.