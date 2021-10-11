NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NovoCure comprises about 3.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $285,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,610. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,229.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.