Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,497,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,880,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,858,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

