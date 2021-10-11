Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.77.
NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
