Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $160.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $58,904,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,863,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

