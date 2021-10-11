Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,584.70

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,584.70 ($20.70) and last traded at GBX 1,586 ($20.72), with a volume of 347672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,624.50 ($21.22).

OCDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,836.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,931.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.91 billion and a PE ratio of -81.63.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 5,750 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,911,080.

Ocado Group Company Profile (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

