OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

