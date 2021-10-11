Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 8.6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 208,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,746,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth $586,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.