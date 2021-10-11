ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Williams Capital began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

